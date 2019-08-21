Dagwood Sandwich
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:52PM ADT
Ingredients:
French bread or multigrain ciabatta
Roasted garlic mayo
Sliced mozzarella, we used Dairy Isle Mozzarella
Shaved ham, we used Chris Brothers Country Ham
Sweet honey mustard
Sliced aged cheddar, we used Dairy Isle Aged Cheddar
Shaved roast beef
Sliced marble cheese, we used Dairy Isle Marble Cheese
Shaved smoked turkey
Sliced bread and butter pickles
Kosher dill pickle
Slice tomatoes
Pea shoots
Crack pepper
Directions:
- Start with bottom half of a sliced French Bread or Ciabatta bun
- Add a layer of roasted garlic mayo
- Add slices of Dairy Isle mozzarella
- Add shaved country ham
- Add a dash of Sweet Honey Mustard
- Add 2 slices of Dairy Isle aged cheddar
- Add 1.5 oz. shaved roast beef
- Add 2 slices of Dairy Isle marble cheese
- Add 1.5 oz. smoked turkey
- Add a generous layer of bread and butter pickles
- Add a squeeze of honey mustard, cover with top of ciabatta
- Top with slice dill pickles and cracked pepper.
Roasted garlic Mayo
Makes ½ cup
Ingredients:
½ Cup Mayonnaise
½ lime juice and zest
2 head of garlic roasted
Pinch salt and pepper
Directions:
- Mix together the mayonnaise, garlic and lime juice, refrigerate.
- To roast the garlic cut top off of the garlic bulb drizzle in olive oil and wrap in foil bake in oven at 350 F for 30 to 40 minutes until soft.
- Squeeze into mayo when ready and season to taste with salt and pepper.