Ingredients:

French bread or multigrain ciabatta

Roasted garlic mayo

Sliced mozzarella, we used Dairy Isle Mozzarella

Shaved ham, we used Chris Brothers Country Ham

Sweet honey mustard

Sliced aged cheddar, we used Dairy Isle Aged Cheddar

Shaved roast beef

Sliced marble cheese, we used Dairy Isle Marble Cheese

Shaved smoked turkey

Sliced bread and butter pickles

Kosher dill pickle

Slice tomatoes

Pea shoots

Crack pepper

Directions:

  1. Start with bottom half of a sliced French Bread or Ciabatta bun
  2. Add a layer of roasted garlic mayo
  3. Add slices of Dairy Isle mozzarella
  4. Add shaved country ham
  5. Add a dash of Sweet Honey Mustard
  6. Add 2 slices of Dairy Isle aged cheddar
  7. Add 1.5 oz. shaved roast beef
  8. Add 2 slices of Dairy Isle marble cheese
  9. Add 1.5 oz. smoked turkey
  10. Add a generous layer of bread and butter pickles
  11. Add a squeeze of honey mustard, cover with top of ciabatta
  12. Top with slice dill pickles and cracked pepper.

Roasted garlic Mayo

Makes ½ cup

Ingredients:

½ Cup Mayonnaise

½ lime juice and zest

2 head of garlic roasted

Pinch salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Mix together the mayonnaise, garlic and lime juice, refrigerate.
  2. To roast the garlic cut top off of the garlic bulb drizzle in olive oil and wrap in foil bake in oven at 350 F for 30 to 40 minutes until soft.
  3. Squeeze into mayo when ready and season to taste with salt and pepper.