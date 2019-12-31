Ingredients:

250 g scorpion dark chocolate (we used Adorable Chocolate)

250 g whipping cream

Directions:

Place the whipping cream in a bowl and whip until soft peaks form. Transfer it into a glass bowl. Place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on 50 per cent power for two minute intervals, stirring with a fork inbetween. Once the chocolate is melted and registers no higher than 50 C incorporate it gently into the whipped cream. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and divide between six serving dishes. Garnish with you favorite enhancements - fresh fruit, candied ginger, bacon etc.

Adorable Chocolate is available here.