Dark Chocolate Mousse
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:29AM AST
Ingredients:
250 g scorpion dark chocolate (we used Adorable Chocolate)
250 g whipping cream
Directions:
- Place the whipping cream in a bowl and whip until soft peaks form. Transfer it into a glass bowl.
- Place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on 50 per cent power for two minute intervals, stirring with a fork inbetween.
- Once the chocolate is melted and registers no higher than 50 C incorporate it gently into the whipped cream.
- Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and divide between six serving dishes.
- Garnish with you favorite enhancements - fresh fruit, candied ginger, bacon etc.
