Extra Old Cheddar Pasta Carbonara
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 4:19PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 4 oz country bacon, cut into small cubes
- 1 package linguini (approx. 500 g)
- 8 cups water
- 2 tsp. salt
- 4 eggs
- ½ cup extra old cheddar cheese (we used COWS CREAMERY Extra Old Cheddar), finely grated
- ½ cup 35% cream
- 2 tbsp. fresh chives, finely chopped for garnish
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Add water to a large pot and once boiling, add the salt and linguini. Stir to separate the strands, and cook until a la dente.
- In a saucepan, add the olive oil, garlic and country bacon and cook about 4-5 minutes until the bacon is getting crispy and then drain onto a paper towel. In a bowl, whisk together the cheese, eggs and cream and set aside.
- Once cooked, drain the pasta, and put it back into the saucepan. Do not return to heat. Working quickly, add the egg mixture to the hot pasta stirring to let the eggs cook through and the cheese to melt. Add the bacon; season with salt and pepper and toss all to combine.
- Serve immediately into 4 bowls and sprinkle with fresh chives.
