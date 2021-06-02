Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fresh lobster mix
  • 4 corn tortilla shells
  • 2 oz spinach
  • 4 tbsp cilantro lemon remoulade
  • Sprigs of cilantro

Directions:

  1. To assemble, place spinach on each taco shell.
  2. Fill with the lobster mixture.
  3. Top with cilantro mayo, sprig of cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon.

Fresh Lobster Taco Mixture

Makes 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of fresh lobster meat
  • 2 tbsp diced cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tbsp diced cucumbers
  • 2 tbsp diced red onions
  • 1 tbsp cilantro
  • 1 oz olive oil
  • ½ tsp coarse sea salt
  • ¼ tsp ground pepper
  • Juice of one lemon

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a medium size bowl and let sit in refrigerator until ready to use.

Cilantro Lime Remoulade

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • Juice of ½ lemons
  • 2 tbsp red onions, finally diced
  • 1 tbsp cilantro
  • Salt pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Mix well in a medium sized bowl and refrigerate until needed.

Tip: If you don’t like cilantro, replace with basil, dill, or chives.

Lobster is available year round at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.