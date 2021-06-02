Fresh Lobster Tacos
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 4:19PM ADT
Share:
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh lobster mix
- 4 corn tortilla shells
- 2 oz spinach
- 4 tbsp cilantro lemon remoulade
- Sprigs of cilantro
Directions:
- To assemble, place spinach on each taco shell.
- Fill with the lobster mixture.
- Top with cilantro mayo, sprig of cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon.
Fresh Lobster Taco Mixture
Makes 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of fresh lobster meat
- 2 tbsp diced cherry tomatoes
- 2 tbsp diced cucumbers
- 2 tbsp diced red onions
- 1 tbsp cilantro
- 1 oz olive oil
- ½ tsp coarse sea salt
- ¼ tsp ground pepper
- Juice of one lemon
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a medium size bowl and let sit in refrigerator until ready to use.
Cilantro Lime Remoulade
Ingredients:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- Juice of ½ lemons
- 2 tbsp red onions, finally diced
- 1 tbsp cilantro
- Salt pepper to taste
Directions:
- Mix well in a medium sized bowl and refrigerate until needed.
Tip: If you don’t like cilantro, replace with basil, dill, or chives.
Lobster is available year round at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.
RELATED IMAGES