Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh lobster mix

4 corn tortilla shells

2 oz spinach

4 tbsp cilantro lemon remoulade

Sprigs of cilantro

Directions:

To assemble, place spinach on each taco shell. Fill with the lobster mixture. Top with cilantro mayo, sprig of cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon.

Fresh Lobster Taco Mixture

Makes 4-6

Ingredients:

1 pound of fresh lobster meat

2 tbsp diced cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp diced cucumbers

2 tbsp diced red onions

1 tbsp cilantro

1 oz olive oil

½ tsp coarse sea salt

¼ tsp ground pepper

Juice of one lemon

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a medium size bowl and let sit in refrigerator until ready to use.

Cilantro Lime Remoulade

Ingredients:

½ cup mayonnaise

Juice of ½ lemons

2 tbsp red onions, finally diced

1 tbsp cilantro

Salt pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix well in a medium sized bowl and refrigerate until needed.

Tip: If you don’t like cilantro, replace with basil, dill, or chives.

Lobster is available year round at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.