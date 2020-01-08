Fried Oysters w/ Citrus Remoulade
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 2:57PM AST
Ingredients:
24 fresh oysters shucked (we used Beausoleil Oysters)
2 eggs
¼ cup milk
1 cup flour
1 cup bread crumbs
Salt and pepper
Canola oil for frying
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a fryer or a pot to 360F
- Place the shucked oysters on a paper towel, pat dry, and set aside
- Mix the eggs with milk in small bowl and whisk
- Place flour in a bowl then add the salt and pepper, mix well
- Place your breading in a bowl
- Dip the oysters one by one in the flour mixture, followed by the egg wash, and then finally in the breading.
- Place the oysters one at a time into the oil and cook untill golden, approximately 1 to 2 minutes
Beausoleil Citrus Remoulade
Ingredients:
2 tsp (10 mL) Fresh parsley, finely chopped
2 tsp (10 mL) Fresh lemon juice
2 tsp (10 mL) Fresh Lime Juice
2 tbsp (30 mL) red onions, finely minced
¾ cup (175 mL) Mayonnaise
Pepper & salt to taste
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.
Beausoleil Oysters are available at Sobeys, Superstore, and Costco