Ingredients:

24 fresh oysters shucked (we used Beausoleil Oysters)

2 eggs

¼ cup milk

1 cup flour

1 cup bread crumbs

Salt and pepper

Canola oil for frying

Directions:

Heat the oil in a fryer or a pot to 360F Place the shucked oysters on a paper towel, pat dry, and set aside Mix the eggs with milk in small bowl and whisk Place flour in a bowl then add the salt and pepper, mix well Place your breading in a bowl Dip the oysters one by one in the flour mixture, followed by the egg wash, and then finally in the breading. Place the oysters one at a time into the oil and cook untill golden, approximately 1 to 2 minutes

Beausoleil Citrus Remoulade

Ingredients:

2 tsp (10 mL) Fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 tsp (10 mL) Fresh lemon juice

2 tsp (10 mL) Fresh Lime Juice

2 tbsp (30 mL) red onions, finely minced

¾ cup (175 mL) Mayonnaise

Pepper & salt to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.

Beausoleil Oysters are available at Sobeys, Superstore, and Costco