HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Crosby’s Fancy Molasses

1 Tbsp. honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. butter

4 salmon fillets

1/3 cup orange juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

Directions:

In a small bowl whisk together the molasses, honey and soy sauce. Warm a sturdy fry pan over medium, to medium-high, and add the oil and butter. Swirl to coat the pan then add the salmon, skin side up. Sear for 3-4 minutes then flip and cook for another couple of minutes. Remove salmon from pan and set aside. Add the orange juice and garlic to the pan. Stir to combine and scrape up the yummy brown bits from the bottom of the pan. When the liquid is slightly reduced, add the molasses-honey-soy mixture. Stir and let it simmer for a minute, until it gets a little syrupy. Return the salmon to the pan, skin side down, along with any juices they released. Spoon over the sauce and continue cooking until done. Drizzle pan sauce over the salmon once it has been plated.

