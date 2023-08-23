Greek-Style Pork and Veggie Kabab on Naan
Makes 4
Ingredients:
- 4 grilled Naan
- 4 pork and veggie kabab
- 4 tbsp tzatziki sauce (recipe Below)
- 4 sprigs cilantro
- ¼ cup tomato, diced
- ¼ cup cucumber, diced
- 1 lime, cut in 4
Directions:
- Place the kabab onto the naan and pull skewer out.
- Top with tzatziki sauce, tomato, cucumber and sprig of cilantro.
- Finish with a squeeze of lime.
Kabab Ingredients:
- 1 local pork tenderloin, cubed 1 inch
- 1 local red pepper, cubed 1 ½ inches
- 8 local button mushrooms
- 8 local red onions, cubed 1 ½ inches
Directions:
- Assemble by alternating pork and vegetables, except for mushrooms place them on both ends. Place marinade in a 9x9 pan.
- Add kababs and let sit, refrigerated, for a minimum of one hour (recipe below).
Marinade Ingredients:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp white wine vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp dry basil
- 1 tsp dry oregano
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
Directions:
- Place all ingredients in a 9 x 9 pan and add your kabab
Tzatziki-Style Sauce Ingredients:
- ½ cup local cucumber, grated
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup sour cream or yogurt
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ½ tsp salt
- juice of ½ lemon
- 1 tbsp chives, chopped
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate until needed.
