Grilled Atlantic Salmon Kabobs

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 True North Salmon Kabobs

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

Juice of one lime

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Directions:

Place all of the marinade ingredients on a cookie sheet.

Set salmon kababs in the marinade and keep rotating until they are well coated. Keep doing so for 30 minutes or so, turning every 10 minutes.

Remove the skewers from the marinade and place onto a grill, cooking each side until brown.

Serve with your choice of sides.

True North Seafood products are available at local grocery stores.