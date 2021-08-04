(Serves 2)

Ingredients:

6 fresh local lamb chops

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Season with salt and pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

Directions:

Rub lamb lightly with Dijon mustard and seasoning. Grill on a medium high for approximately 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Or, prepare in a frying pan with a bit of butter and olive oil. Serve with wild blueberry, rosemary gastrique

Gastrique Ingredients:

1 tbsp butter

1 cups fresh or frozen wild blueberries (we used Canadian Wild Blueberries)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp cider vinegar

¼ cup fresh lime juice

¼ cup maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a saucepan, melt butter and sauté the wild blueberries. Add rosemary and mustard and cook until it starts to boil. Deglaze the pan with the lime juice, cider vinegar, maple syrup and salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and let simmer for approximately 4 to 5 minutes, using a whisk to break up the wild blueberries.

Note: This sauce can be done ahead of time and reheat as needed.

Chef Tip: I like to strain the left over sauce and turn it in to a coulis to serve on vanilla ice cream for a sweet, tart and treat.

Canadian Wild Blueberries are available at major grocery stores throughout Atlantic Canada.