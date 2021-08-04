Grilled Lamb Chop with Wild Blueberry, Rosemary Mustard Gastrique
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 3:56PM ADT
Share:
(Serves 2)
Ingredients:
- 6 fresh local lamb chops
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- Season with salt and pepper
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
Directions:
- Rub lamb lightly with Dijon mustard and seasoning. Grill on a medium high for approximately 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Or, prepare in a frying pan with a bit of butter and olive oil.
- Serve with wild blueberry, rosemary gastrique
Gastrique Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 cups fresh or frozen wild blueberries (we used Canadian Wild Blueberries)
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp cider vinegar
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a saucepan, melt butter and sauté the wild blueberries.
- Add rosemary and mustard and cook until it starts to boil.
- Deglaze the pan with the lime juice, cider vinegar, maple syrup and salt and pepper.
- Bring to a boil then reduce heat and let simmer for approximately 4 to 5 minutes, using a whisk to break up the wild blueberries.
Note: This sauce can be done ahead of time and reheat as needed.
Chef Tip: I like to strain the left over sauce and turn it in to a coulis to serve on vanilla ice cream for a sweet, tart and treat.
Canadian Wild Blueberries are available at major grocery stores throughout Atlantic Canada.
RELATED IMAGES