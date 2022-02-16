Grilled Lobster Tail with Dill Cheese Sauce and Parisian Potatoes
Grilled Lobster Directions:
- Cut a v-notch on the top of the lobster tail then insert your finger underneath the meat to lift the tail in the v.
- Place garlic butter in the cavity between the spine and the tail meat and place garlic butter on top of the tail.
- Bake in a 450 degree oven for approximately 10 minutes on a parchment lined baking sheet.
Parisian Potato Ingredients:
- 2 lbs potato peeled
- 2 tbsp garlic butter
- 1 tbsp parsley, chopped
Directions:
- Using a melon baller, remove rounds from the raw potato.
- Cook el dente, dry and sauté.
- Fry in a medium size pan with melted the butter until the potatoes are golden brown.
- Toss in the parsley and serve.
Garlic Butter Ingredients:
- 1 lb butter
- 6 cloves garlic, diced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 12 chives, finely diced
- 6 sprigs parsley, chopped
- 1/2 tsp salt
Directions:
- Add butter and garlic to a stand mixer and mix on high for 3-4 minutes until well combined. Add lemon juice, chives, parsley and salt. Mix to combine.
- Refrigerate the garlic butter, it will last in the refrigerator for up to one month.
Dill Cheese Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp butter
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1 med yellow onion, diced
- 1 tbsp flour
- 1 tbsp fresh dill, chopped
- ½ cup white wine
- ½ cup whipping cream 35%
- 2 ox mozzarella cheese, shredded
Directions:
- In a medium sauté pan, melt butter and sauté the onions for few minutes.
- Sprinkle the flour and let sweat.
- Deglaze the pan with white wine and finish with cream, dill and cheese, keep at a simmer.
- Top the lobster tails when ready to serve.
