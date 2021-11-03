Grilled Pepperoni, Egg and Salsa Wrap
Makes 2
Ingredients:
- 2 flour tortillas
- 4 oz mild pepperoni (we used Chris Bothers' pepperoni)
- ¼ yellow pepper, julienned
- ¼ green pepper, julienned
- ¼ cup red onions, julienned
- 4 eggs, whisked
- 1 tbsp whipping cream or milk
- Salt pepper to taste
- 4 tbsp fresh fridge salsa (recipe below)
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 2 oz shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Layer wrap and grilled.
- Cut on bias and serve.
Fresh Fridge Salsa Ingredients:
- 1 cup of diced cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup diced English cucumber
- 1/4 cup of finely chopped red onion
- ¼ diced jalapeno pepper
- 2 tbsps of chopped cilantro
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp of sea salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- ¼ cup of fresh-squeezed lime juice
Directions:
- Mix well and refrigerate for 30 minutes
Chris Brothers’ products are available at all Atlantic grocery stores.