Grilled Pepperoni, Egg and Salsa Wrap

Makes 2

Ingredients:

2 flour tortillas

4 oz mild pepperoni (we used Chris Bothers' pepperoni)

¼ yellow pepper, julienned

¼ green pepper, julienned

¼ cup red onions, julienned

4 eggs, whisked

1 tbsp whipping cream or milk

Salt pepper to taste

4 tbsp fresh fridge salsa (recipe below)

2 tbsp sour cream

2 oz shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Layer wrap and grilled. Cut on bias and serve.

Fresh Fridge Salsa Ingredients:

1 cup of diced cherry tomatoes

1 cup diced English cucumber

1/4 cup of finely chopped red onion

¼ diced jalapeno pepper

2 tbsps of chopped cilantro

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tsp of sea salt

½ tsp pepper

¼ cup of fresh-squeezed lime juice

Directions:

Mix well and refrigerate for 30 minutes

Chris Brothers’ products are available at all Atlantic grocery stores.