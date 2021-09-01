Summer Bow Tie Pasta Salad Ingredients

Place the following ingredients in a large bowl:

1 375g package of bowtie pasta, cooked and cooled

1 English cucumber, seeded and diced

12 cherry tomatoes cut in quarters

1 green pepper, seeded and diced

1/2 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 green onion, chopped

Salad Dressing Ingredients

Place the following into a blender:

1 cup canola oil

1 cup vinegar

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tbsps dried parsley

2 tsp salt

3/4 tsp

2 tsp dried mustard

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp celery seed

Pair the bowtie pasta salad with grilled, boneless pork chops (we used Tony's Meats chops) and sausages (we used Mr. Donair Sausages).

Tony's Meats products are available at all major grocery stores.