Makes 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 flour tortillas
  • 2 tbsp blueberry beet mayo (see recipe below)
  • 2 oz pastrami (we used Chris Brothers’ pastrami)
  • 2 oz roast beef (we used Chris Brothers’ roast beef)
  • Carrots cut in matchsticks
  • Cucumbers sliced
  • Red onions sliced
  • Julienne red pepper
  • Apples sliced
  • Brie

Directions:

  1. Layer wrap, cut on bias, and grill.
  2. Pair with Alive kombucha.

Blueberry Beet Mayo

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup shredded beets
  • ¼ cup blueberries
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • Salt pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients in your blender and mix well until it is nice and smooth.
  2. Chris Brothers products are available at grocery stores across Atlantic Canada.
  3. Click here for a list of locations where you can buy ALIVE kombucha.