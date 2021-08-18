Healthy Summer Wrap Paired with Kombucha
Published Wednesday, August 18, 2021 3:58PM ADT
Share:
Makes 2
Ingredients:
- 2 flour tortillas
- 2 tbsp blueberry beet mayo (see recipe below)
- 2 oz pastrami (we used Chris Brothers’ pastrami)
- 2 oz roast beef (we used Chris Brothers’ roast beef)
- Carrots cut in matchsticks
- Cucumbers sliced
- Red onions sliced
- Julienne red pepper
- Apples sliced
- Brie
Directions:
- Layer wrap, cut on bias, and grill.
- Pair with Alive kombucha.
Blueberry Beet Mayo
Ingredients:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup shredded beets
- ¼ cup blueberries
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- Salt pepper to taste
Directions:
- Add all ingredients in your blender and mix well until it is nice and smooth.
- Chris Brothers products are available at grocery stores across Atlantic Canada.
- Click here for a list of locations where you can buy ALIVE kombucha.
RELATED IMAGES