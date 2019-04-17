

CTV Atlantic





Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients:

5 GAM potatoes

2 oz (57 g) canola oil

½ cup fresh herbs

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

Cut your potato length wise into wedges about ½ inch thick. Toss them in a bowl with the oil, herbs and salt, then place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake in a pre-heated oven 425f for 30 to 35 minutes till golden brown. Sprinkle with sea salt and serve with the lime and chipotle mayo.

Lime and Chipotle Mayo

Ingredients:

3 tbsp (45 ml) real mayonnaise

1 tbsp chipotle tabasco sauce

1/2 lime; juice only

In a small bowl mix all 3 ingredients and the serve.