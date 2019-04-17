Herbed Potato Wedges with a Lime and Chipotle Mayo
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 4:55PM ADT
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients:
5 GAM potatoes
2 oz (57 g) canola oil
½ cup fresh herbs
Sea salt to taste
Directions:
- Cut your potato length wise into wedges about ½ inch thick.
- Toss them in a bowl with the oil, herbs and salt, then place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake in a pre-heated oven 425f for 30 to 35 minutes till golden brown.
- Sprinkle with sea salt and serve with the lime and chipotle mayo.
Lime and Chipotle Mayo
Ingredients:
3 tbsp (45 ml) real mayonnaise
1 tbsp chipotle tabasco sauce
1/2 lime; juice only
In a small bowl mix all 3 ingredients and the serve.