Hot Lobster Roll w/ Grilled Lobster Tail
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 3:35PM ADT
Share:
Hot Lobster Sandwich Ingredients:
- 1 lbs cooked lobster meat
- ¼ lbs butter
- Juice ½ lemon
- 1 tbsp fresh dill
- Pinch of salt
- 4 slices of soft white bread
Directions:
- In a medium size frying pan, melt your butter and then sauté your lobster.
- Once hot, deglaze the pan with lemon juice, salt and finish with fresh dill.
- To assemble, place lettuce on bread divide the lobster between both sandwiches. Top with bread and serve with fresh cut fries, potato chips, or potato salad.
Grilled Lobster Tail Directions:
- Cut a v-notch on the top of the lobster tail and then insert your finger underneath the meat to lift the tail in the v.
- Place garlic butter in the cavity between the spine and the tail meat and place garlic butter on top of the tail.
- Bake in a 450-degree oven for approximately 10 minutes on a parchment lined baking sheet.
The lobster products used in the segment are available at Shediac Lobster Retail Shop and shediaclobster.ca
RELATED IMAGES