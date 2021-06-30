Hot Lobster Sandwich Ingredients:

1 lbs cooked lobster meat

¼ lbs butter

Juice ½ lemon

1 tbsp fresh dill

Pinch of salt

4 slices of soft white bread

Directions:

In a medium size frying pan, melt your butter and then sauté your lobster. Once hot, deglaze the pan with lemon juice, salt and finish with fresh dill. To assemble, place lettuce on bread divide the lobster between both sandwiches. Top with bread and serve with fresh cut fries, potato chips, or potato salad.

Grilled Lobster Tail Directions:

Cut a v-notch on the top of the lobster tail and then insert your finger underneath the meat to lift the tail in the v. Place garlic butter in the cavity between the spine and the tail meat and place garlic butter on top of the tail. Bake in a 450-degree oven for approximately 10 minutes on a parchment lined baking sheet.

The lobster products used in the segment are available at Shediac Lobster Retail Shop and shediaclobster.ca