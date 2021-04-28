Italian Stromboli
Makes 2
Quick rise Stromboli Dough Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp quick rise yeast
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup warm water
Directions:
- Combine all the dry ingredients together.
- Add in the warm water, mix until the dough begins to come together then turn down on a floured work surface.
- Knead a few times until a smooth ball is formed.
- Place into an oiled bowl, cover with Saran wrap and set an alarm place to rise for 5 minutes.
- Place the dough on a floured work surface and knead a few more times.
Blender Marinara Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 28 oz can tomatoes
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 3 cloves of garlic minced
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 2 tsp dried basil
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp fennel
- 1 tbsp sugar
Directions:
- Place all the ingredients in a blender and whiz to combine
- Roll the dough into a 9x 13 rectangle. Use a rolling pin to transfer the dough to a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Spread marinara sauce leaving a 1 inch border.
- Top with the mozzarella cheese and the meats.
- Make an egg wash and brush the edges of the Stromboli.
- Tightly roll the long edge of the dough using the parchment paper as a guide, move the Stromboli to the center of the baking pan.
- Brush with the remaining egg wash and sprinkle with dry oregano.
- Place in a preheated 500 F oven and cook for 10 minutes, lower the oven temperature to 350F and bake for another 10 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cool on a rack for 5 minutes, cut into slices and serve with additional marinara sauce for dipping.
