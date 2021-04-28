Makes 2

Quick rise Stromboli Dough Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp quick rise yeast

2 tsp olive oil

2 teaspoons honey

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp Parmesan cheese

1 cup warm water

Directions:

Combine all the dry ingredients together. Add in the warm water, mix until the dough begins to come together then turn down on a floured work surface. Knead a few times until a smooth ball is formed. Place into an oiled bowl, cover with Saran wrap and set an alarm place to rise for 5 minutes. Place the dough on a floured work surface and knead a few more times.

Blender Marinara Sauce Ingredients:

1 28 oz can tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

3 cloves of garlic minced

2 tsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried basil

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp fennel

1 tbsp sugar

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and whiz to combine Roll the dough into a 9x 13 rectangle. Use a rolling pin to transfer the dough to a parchment lined baking sheet. Spread marinara sauce leaving a 1 inch border. Top with the mozzarella cheese and the meats. Make an egg wash and brush the edges of the Stromboli. Tightly roll the long edge of the dough using the parchment paper as a guide, move the Stromboli to the center of the baking pan. Brush with the remaining egg wash and sprinkle with dry oregano. Place in a preheated 500 F oven and cook for 10 minutes, lower the oven temperature to 350F and bake for another 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack for 5 minutes, cut into slices and serve with additional marinara sauce for dipping.

Chris Brothers products are available at all Atlantic grocery stores.