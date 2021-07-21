WP Griffin Caribbean Jerk Potatoes Kit

Serves 2

Directions:

Remove cardboard sleeve and film from tray. Sprinkle seasoning pack over the potatoes and add 2 tbsp of butter. Stir until coated. Place uncovered tray on grill and cook for 30 minutes or until tender and you are ready to serve.

Pulled Pork Burger Ingredients:

Make 6

6 burger buns of your choice

4 cups pulled pork (see recipe below)

1 cup coleslaw (recipe below)

Directions:

To assemble, open your buns and add the hot pulled pork. Top with the slaw and you are ready to eat.

BBQ Pulled Pork Ingredients:

Makes 4 cups

5 lb pork shoulder

1/4 cup Acadian Cajun seasoning

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 bottle BBQ sauce

Directions:

Remove your pork shoulder from the packaging and coat with the Cajun seasoning. Allow to rest for 1 hour. Place two tablespoons of olive oil into a heavy bottom skillet and sear the pork shoulder on all sides. Place one cup of chicken broth, combined with the cider vinegar, in the bottom of a slow cooker. Transfer the pork and all of the pan drippings. Cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours. Remove the pork shoulder and use two forks to shred the meat, discarding the bone and fat. Place all of the juices from the slow cooker into a medium size pot and add the shredded meat. Bring to a boil and then simmer until the juices have been absorbed by the meat. Stir in the barbecue sauce and heat through.

Traditional Cole Slaw Ingredients:

Makes 1 cup

1 cup shredded cabbage, carrot and blue cabbage,

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 tbsp white sugar

½ tsp celery seed

Directions:

Mix the sauce first than toss the cabbage mixture, let sit in fridge till ready to serve.

WP Griffen products are available at Sobeys, Foodland, and Coop stores.