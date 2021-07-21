WP Griffin Caribbean Jerk Potatoes Kit

Serves 2

Directions:

  1. Remove cardboard sleeve and film from tray.
  2. Sprinkle seasoning pack over the potatoes and add 2 tbsp of butter.
  3. Stir until coated.
  4. Place uncovered tray on grill and cook for 30 minutes or until tender and you are ready to serve.

Pulled Pork Burger Ingredients:

Make 6

  • 6 burger buns of your choice
  • 4 cups pulled pork (see recipe below)
  • 1 cup coleslaw (recipe below)

Directions:

  1. To assemble, open your buns and add the hot pulled pork.
  2. Top with the slaw and you are ready to eat.

BBQ Pulled Pork Ingredients:

Makes 4 cups

  • 5 lb pork shoulder
  • 1/4 cup Acadian Cajun seasoning
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 bottle BBQ sauce

Directions:

  1. Remove your pork shoulder from the packaging and coat with the Cajun seasoning.
  2. Allow to rest for 1 hour.
  3. Place two tablespoons of olive oil into a heavy bottom skillet and sear the pork shoulder on all sides.
  4. Place one cup of chicken broth, combined with the cider vinegar, in the bottom of a slow cooker.
  5. Transfer the pork and all of the pan drippings.
  6. Cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours.
  7. Remove the pork shoulder and use two forks to shred the meat, discarding the bone and fat.
  8. Place all of the juices from the slow cooker into a medium size pot and add the shredded meat.
  9. Bring to a boil and then simmer until the juices have been absorbed by the meat.
  10. Stir in the barbecue sauce and heat through.

Traditional Cole Slaw Ingredients:

Makes 1 cup

  • 1 cup shredded cabbage, carrot and blue cabbage,
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp white vinegar
  • 1 tbsp white sugar
  • ½ tsp celery seed

Directions:

  1. Mix the sauce first than toss the cabbage mixture, let sit in fridge till ready to serve.

WP Griffen products are available at Sobeys, Foodland, and Coop stores.