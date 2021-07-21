Jerk potatoes with BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 3:16PM ADT
WP Griffin Caribbean Jerk Potatoes Kit
Serves 2
Directions:
- Remove cardboard sleeve and film from tray.
- Sprinkle seasoning pack over the potatoes and add 2 tbsp of butter.
- Stir until coated.
- Place uncovered tray on grill and cook for 30 minutes or until tender and you are ready to serve.
Pulled Pork Burger Ingredients:
Make 6
- 6 burger buns of your choice
- 4 cups pulled pork (see recipe below)
- 1 cup coleslaw (recipe below)
Directions:
- To assemble, open your buns and add the hot pulled pork.
- Top with the slaw and you are ready to eat.
BBQ Pulled Pork Ingredients:
Makes 4 cups
- 5 lb pork shoulder
- 1/4 cup Acadian Cajun seasoning
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1 bottle BBQ sauce
Directions:
- Remove your pork shoulder from the packaging and coat with the Cajun seasoning.
- Allow to rest for 1 hour.
- Place two tablespoons of olive oil into a heavy bottom skillet and sear the pork shoulder on all sides.
- Place one cup of chicken broth, combined with the cider vinegar, in the bottom of a slow cooker.
- Transfer the pork and all of the pan drippings.
- Cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours.
- Remove the pork shoulder and use two forks to shred the meat, discarding the bone and fat.
- Place all of the juices from the slow cooker into a medium size pot and add the shredded meat.
- Bring to a boil and then simmer until the juices have been absorbed by the meat.
- Stir in the barbecue sauce and heat through.
Traditional Cole Slaw Ingredients:
Makes 1 cup
- 1 cup shredded cabbage, carrot and blue cabbage,
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp white vinegar
- 1 tbsp white sugar
- ½ tsp celery seed
Directions:
- Mix the sauce first than toss the cabbage mixture, let sit in fridge till ready to serve.
WP Griffen products are available at Sobeys, Foodland, and Coop stores.
