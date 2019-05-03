(serves 2)

Ingredients:

8 oz lobster meat, cut in chunks

2 tbsp  olive oil

½ tsp Dijon mustard

¼ white wine

½ cup bell peppers diced

¼ cup green onions cut on the bias

1 cup whipping cream

Salt,  pepper to taste

Fresh basil

½ cup Parmesan cheese

3 cups  cooked pasta  well-drained but still hot.

Directions:

  1. Over moderate-high heat, heat oil in saute pan until almost smoking.
  2. Add the peppers, to the pan and saute for two or three minutes, tossing occasionally.
  3. Deglaze with the white wine, add the Dijon, the cream and seasonings.
  4. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until the cream has reduced by half, it should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
  5. Add the lobster and green onions and warm through.
  6. Toss with the pasta and top with parmesan cheese.