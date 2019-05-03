Lobster Linguini
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 8:35PM ADT
(serves 2)
Ingredients:
8 oz lobster meat, cut in chunks
2 tbsp olive oil
½ tsp Dijon mustard
¼ white wine
½ cup bell peppers diced
¼ cup green onions cut on the bias
1 cup whipping cream
Salt, pepper to taste
Fresh basil
½ cup Parmesan cheese
3 cups cooked pasta well-drained but still hot.
Directions:
- Over moderate-high heat, heat oil in saute pan until almost smoking.
- Add the peppers, to the pan and saute for two or three minutes, tossing occasionally.
- Deglaze with the white wine, add the Dijon, the cream and seasonings.
- Reduce the heat to medium and cook until the cream has reduced by half, it should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
- Add the lobster and green onions and warm through.
- Toss with the pasta and top with parmesan cheese.