Lobster Mac and Cheese
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:22PM AST
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients:
500g pouch Knocean Lobster Bisque
8oz (250 g) box of macaroni
2 tbsp (30 mL) 35% cream
1 cup (250 mL) white cheddar
1 cup (250 mL) yellow cheddar
1 cup Velveeta cheese cubed
½ cup (125 mL) panko, divided
2 tbsp (30 mL) butter
A little bit of green onions
½ lb (250 g) of cooked lobster (optional)
Directions:
- Cook the macaroni and drain, reserve.
- In a large pot on medium heat, add the lobster sauce and heat through.
- Add the Velveeta, white and yellow cheddar and stir until melted.
- Then add cooked macaroni, green onions, and lobster meat if using, stir to combine.
- Place in a greased casserole dish.
- In a separate pan melt the butter and toast the panko, sprinkle on top of the casserole.
- Bake in a 350F (180 C) oven for 20 – 25 minutes.
* Knocean Lobster Bisque is available at Sobeys and IGA