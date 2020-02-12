Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients:

500g pouch Knocean Lobster Bisque

8oz (250 g) box of macaroni

2 tbsp (30 mL) 35% cream

1 cup (250 mL) white cheddar

1 cup (250 mL) yellow cheddar

1 cup Velveeta cheese cubed

½ cup (125 mL) panko, divided

2 tbsp (30 mL) butter

A little bit of green onions

½ lb (250 g) of cooked lobster (optional)

Directions:

Cook the macaroni and drain, reserve. In a large pot on medium heat, add the lobster sauce and heat through. Add the Velveeta, white and yellow cheddar and stir until melted. Then add cooked macaroni, green onions, and lobster meat if using, stir to combine. Place in a greased casserole dish. In a separate pan melt the butter and toast the panko, sprinkle on top of the casserole. Bake in a 350F (180 C) oven for 20 – 25 minutes.

* Knocean Lobster Bisque is available at Sobeys and IGA