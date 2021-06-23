Maple Potatoes with Beef Tenderloin and Marinated Grilled Vegetables
Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021 4:09PM ADT
WP Griffin Maple Potatoes Kit
Serves 2
Directions:
- Place potatoes in the microwave for 6 minutes.
- Let rest for 2 minutes, then carefully remove the film.
- Transfer to a bowl and add butter and the seasoning package.
Grilled Vegetables Ingredients:
Serves 4
- 8 oz mushrooms
- 1 pepper
- 1 white onion
- 1 bundle of asparagus
- 1 green onion diced
- Optional vegetables, eggplant, beans, broccoli
Directions:
- Pre-heat grill to 400°
- Cut the mushrooms into quarters, cut the peppers into 1 inch pieces, cut the onions into eighths and dice the green onions and asparagus.
- Place everything on the grill mat.
- Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, tossing from time to time.
- Once the potatoes are ready toss them with the vegetables, plus butter and the maple seasoning.
- Serve on its own, or with the beef tenderloin.
Steak Directions:
- Grill your steak on high heat, seasoned with salt and pepper.
- Cook to your preferred doneness and then remove from grill.
- Rest for 5 minutes before cutting.
WP Griffin products are available at Sobeys, Foodland and Coop locations.
