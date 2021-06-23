WP Griffin Maple Potatoes Kit

Serves 2

Directions:

Place potatoes in the microwave for 6 minutes. Let rest for 2 minutes, then carefully remove the film. Transfer to a bowl and add butter and the seasoning package.

Grilled Vegetables Ingredients:

Serves 4

8 oz mushrooms

1 pepper

1 white onion

1 bundle of asparagus

1 green onion diced

Optional vegetables, eggplant, beans, broccoli

Directions:

Pre-heat grill to 400° Cut the mushrooms into quarters, cut the peppers into 1 inch pieces, cut the onions into eighths and dice the green onions and asparagus. Place everything on the grill mat. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, tossing from time to time. Once the potatoes are ready toss them with the vegetables, plus butter and the maple seasoning. Serve on its own, or with the beef tenderloin.

Steak Directions:

Grill your steak on high heat, seasoned with salt and pepper. Cook to your preferred doneness and then remove from grill. Rest for 5 minutes before cutting.

