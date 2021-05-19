Serves 2-4

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tsp rosemary

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp paprika

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 lbs lamb cubed

18 cherry tomatoes

9 wooden or metal skewers

Mediterranean baby potatoes (we used the W.P. Griffin Mediterranean Potatoes Kit, see below)

Directions:

Place all of the marinade ingredients in a bowl. Place a cherry tomato onto the skewer, add lamb cubes, and finish with a second cherry tomato. Repeat until all of the skewers are loaded. Place the lamb kebab into the marinade and mix well. Place in the refrigerator overnight. Remove the skewers from the marinade and place onto a hot flat top or grill, cooking each side until brown. Serve with Mediterranean potatoes.

W.P. Griffin Mediterranean Potatoes Kit

Serves 2

Directions:

Place potatoes in the microwave for 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and add butter. Add the Mediterranean seasoning package. Serve.

W.P. Griffin products are available at Sobeys, Foodland, and Co-op stores.