Mediterranean Baby Potatoes with Lamb Shish Kebab
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 4:19PM ADT
Serves 2-4
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp rosemary
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 1 tsp paprika
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 2 lbs lamb cubed
- 18 cherry tomatoes
- 9 wooden or metal skewers
- Mediterranean baby potatoes (we used the W.P. Griffin Mediterranean Potatoes Kit, see below)
Directions:
- Place all of the marinade ingredients in a bowl.
- Place a cherry tomato onto the skewer, add lamb cubes, and finish with a second cherry tomato. Repeat until all of the skewers are loaded.
- Place the lamb kebab into the marinade and mix well. Place in the refrigerator overnight.
- Remove the skewers from the marinade and place onto a hot flat top or grill, cooking each side until brown.
- Serve with Mediterranean potatoes.
W.P. Griffin Mediterranean Potatoes Kit
Serves 2
Directions:
- Place potatoes in the microwave for 6 minutes.
- Transfer to a bowl and add butter.
- Add the Mediterranean seasoning package.
- Serve.
W.P. Griffin products are available at Sobeys, Foodland, and Co-op stores.
