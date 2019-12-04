Mediterranean Style Baked Oysters
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 3:52PM AST
Serves 4
Ingredients:
16 large oysters(we used Village Bay oysters) shucked on the half shell
1 medium tomato, diced
¼ cup diced black olives
1 medium shallot, diced
6 sprigs of fresh cilantro, chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
½ lime juice only
½ tsp coarse sea salt
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
2 oz (feta cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- In a small bowl, mix tomato, olives and shallots then incorporate the cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, sea salt and freshly-ground pepper mix well and refrigerate.
- Place the oysters on a cookie sheet and bake for 4 to 5 minutes, remove from oven and fill with the stuffing and top with feta cheese
- Bring oven to broil and finish the oysters in the oven. Garnish with cilantro.
Village Bay oysters are available at www.villagebay.ca