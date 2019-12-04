Serves 4

Ingredients:

16 large oysters(we used Village Bay oysters) shucked on the half shell

1 medium tomato, diced

¼ cup diced black olives

1 medium shallot, diced

6 sprigs of fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

½ lime juice only

½ tsp coarse sea salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 oz (feta cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F In a small bowl, mix tomato, olives and shallots then incorporate the cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, sea salt and freshly-ground pepper mix well and refrigerate. Place the oysters on a cookie sheet and bake for 4 to 5 minutes, remove from oven and fill with the stuffing and top with feta cheese Bring oven to broil and finish the oysters in the oven. Garnish with cilantro.

Village Bay oysters are available at www.villagebay.ca