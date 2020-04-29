Molasses Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Salt Pork Lardon
Ingredients:
- 12 Brussel sprouts, trimmed and cut in half
- 1 large Honey Crisp apple cut into 1” cubes
- ½ pound (250 g) cooked salt pork cut in 1/2” cubes
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil
- ¾ tsp (3 mL) salt
- ¼ tsp (1 mL) pepper
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter
- ½ cup molasses (we used Crosby’s Molasses)
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- ½ cup (175 mL) walnuts
- ½ cup crumbled goat cheese
Directions:
- Place Brussel sprouts, apples and salt pork in a medium sized bowl, toss with the olive oil, Crosby’s molasses, cayenne, salt and pepper.
- Spread on a parchment lined baking sheet and place in a preheated 400 F (205 C) oven.
- Roast for 15 minutes, toss and continue for an additional fifteen minutes or until they are fork tender and have some caramelization.
- Remove vegetables from oven and divide between two plates.
- Top with crumbled goat cheese and walnuts.