Serves two

Ingredients:

  • 12 Brussel sprouts, trimmed and cut in half
  • 1 large Honey Crisp apple cut into 1” cubes
  • ½ pound (250 g) cooked salt pork cut in 1/2” cubes
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil
  • ¾ tsp (3 mL) salt
  • ¼ tsp (1 mL) pepper
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter
  • ½ cup molasses (we used Crosby’s Molasses)
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup (175 mL) walnuts
  • ½ cup crumbled goat cheese

Directions:

  1. Place Brussel sprouts, apples and salt pork in a medium sized bowl, toss with the olive oil, Crosby’s molasses, cayenne, salt and pepper.
  2. Spread on a parchment lined baking sheet and place in a preheated 400 F (205 C) oven.
  3. Roast for 15 minutes, toss and continue for an additional fifteen minutes or until they are fork tender and have some caramelization.
  4. Remove vegetables from oven and divide between two plates.
  5. Top with crumbled goat cheese and walnuts.