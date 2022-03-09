Mozzarella, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad w/ Ginger Lemon Vinaigrette
Serve 2 to 4
Salad Ingredients:
- 6 small tomatoes, cut in wedges
- 1 English cucumber, cut in to two 1 ½ inch slices and then wedge in 4
- 1 block of mozzarella, cut in 1 inch cubes (we used Dairy Isle mozzarella)
- 12 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade
- Top with vinaigrette (see recipe below)
Ginger Lemon Olive Oil Vinaigrette Ingredients:
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 lime, juice only
- 2 oz Ginger Lemon ALIVE Komboucha
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
Directions:
- Add all of the ingredients in a mason jar and shake well.
- Pour over the salad.
Dairy Isle products are available at Superstore and Sobeys locations.
Click here to find out where to purchase ALIVE Komboucha.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
BREAKING | Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi-driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass grave
Under steady Russian bombardment, workers in Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol are hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in a mass grave.
NATO chief calls on allies to 'step up' defence spending, after Trudeau vows to assess commitments
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says it's time for NATO allies to 'step up' defence spending, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies
A 57-year-old Maryland man who had received a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center said Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Here's where you will and won't need to wear a mask in Ontario as of March 21
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
-
Patrick Brown settles lawsuit with CTV, no money exchanges hands
Patrick Brown, the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader and current mayor of Brampton, Ont., and CTV have reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi-driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Calgary hookah lounge closed due to cockroaches, mouse droppings and missing toilet seat
A southeast Calgary hookah lounge has been closed by health inspectors after a number of violations were discovered including cockroach and mice infestations.
-
'Why did you become old?': Grade 1 students prep questions ahead of Nenshi visit
The former mayor of Calgary wasn't one to shy away from hard-hitting questions, but his mettle will likely be tested when he faces a group of students who appear willing to get personal.
Montreal
-
Legault nixes cutting gas tax, saying that cheques to households will offset spiralling cost of living
The government's approach is meant to disproportionately help people with less money, Legault said. He promised bigger discussions of inflation and housing costs in the upcoming provincial election.
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Some Conservatives want a tougher stand on Bill 21. Will that happen in the leadership race?
A spokesman for the World Sikh Organization of Canada says members of the community will be watching to see what Conservative leadership hopefuls have to say about a controversial secularism law in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Guilty plea in 2007 cold case stabbing death
On June 12, 2007, police found the body of 22-year-old Richard Harris in the trunk of a rental vehicle in an Edmonton church parking lot.
-
'We all want peace': Young duo aiming to raise $1K for Ukraine aid
One block at a time, two young North Glenora residents are canvassing their neighbourhood to raise $1,000 for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.
-
Ottawa matching rest of Alta. funding for cross-province high-speed internet
The Government of Canada has come through with $240 million for Alberta's plan to build high-speed internet across the province.
Northern Ontario
-
West Nipissing man charged with sexually assaulting a young person
A 28-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged in a sexual assault case involving a young person under the age of 16, police say.
-
Two Timmins area singers release songs
While Shania Twain may be the most famous singer to come from Timmins, two up and comers are getting some recognition and enjoying success.
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
London
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.
-
Dr. Alex Summers named new MLHU Medical Officer of Health
Dr. Summers was hired as the Health Unit’s Associate Medical Officer of Health in July of 2018.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba officials remove equipment from COVID-19 protest site, order people out
The Manitoba government cracked down Wednesday on protesters upset over COVID-19 restrictions who have been camped out in a park across from the legislature.
-
Manitoba adds three COVID-19 deaths; hospital and ICU cases rise
Manitoba added another three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
-
Here's how much housing prices have changed over the last 25 years in Winnipeg
Over the past 25 years, Winnipeg has seen many different changes, from its growing population, to the return of the Winnipeg Jets, to the COVID-19 pandemic transforming the way Winnipeggers live.
Ottawa
-
Ontario lifting COVID-19 mask mandate too soon, experts say
The Ontario government is lifting COVID-19 masking requirements in the province too soon, several public health experts said Wednesday.
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Changes to Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 reporting
Ottawa Public Health is changing its daily COVID-19 dashboard reports to emphasize weekly trends and focus on hospitalization data over information gleaned from PCR testing.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi-driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Sask. RCMP lay more than 60 charges after guns, drugs seized
On Sunday, Spiritwood RCMP officers spotted two vehicles believed to be suspicious outside a home on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
Saskatoon gas nears $1.80 per litre, analyst says 'the sky is the limit'
Gas prices in Saskatoon reached as high as $1.789 per litre on Wednesday — and one analyst says "the sky is the limit" for how far prices could climb.
Vancouver
-
2nd-degree murder charges laid in connection to Vancouver shooting that killed innocent teen
A man was charged with second-degree murder more than four years after an innocent teenager was killed in a brazen public shooting in Vancouver.
-
Toxic supply, policy issues were leading causes of illicit drug overdoses, according to B.C. death review panel
A just-released report to British Columbia's chief coroner finds the primary cause of illicit drug overdoses in the province is a combination of an increasingly toxic supply and a current policy framework that it says forces users to unregulated sources.
-
40% of Vancouver's Generation Z adults expect 1st home to be co-owned, real estate survey suggests
More than a third of Generation Z adults living in Vancouver expect they'll co-own their first home with someone else like friends or family, a recent survey suggests.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi-driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
'I just saw lots of zeros': Yorkton man takes home $20M lottery win
Yorkton resident Ernie Anuik is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning $20 million on the Feb. 15 Lotto Max draw.
-
Trudeau calls for recommitment to democracy in face of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Democracy has not been at its best in recent years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an international audience Wednesday as he called for a recommitment to it in the face of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Trudeau also said Zelensky accepted an invitation to address Canada's Parliament.
Vancouver Island
-
'Just isn't sustainable': More family doctors leave practice in Greater Victoria
With thousands of patients struggling to find a family doctor on the South Island, physicians who have or are planning to leave say it doesn't make their decision easy.
-
Police search for $40K tool suspected stolen in Langford, B.C.
West Shore RCMP are on the lookout for a surveying tool that's believed to have been stolen on Thursday morning.
-
Nanaimo senior searching for thousands in lost cash
A Nanaimo, B.C., man is "hoping for a miracle" after he lost an envelope full of cash last week.