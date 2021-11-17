Naked Oysters With Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

12 oysters, shucked (we used BeauSoleil oysters)

1 tbsp fresh ginger sticks, steamed

Black pepper for garnish

1 tsp lemon ginger vinaigrette

Directions:

Shuck your oysters and place on a bed of coarse sea salt. Add one tsp of the lemon ginger vinaigrette. Finish with steamed ginger and black pepper. Pair with Lemon Ginger ALIVE Kombucha

Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp fresh ginger

¼ cup honey

Juice of one lemon

¼ cup Alive Ginger Lemon Komboucha

¼ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions:

In a mason jar, mix all ingredients and shake well until it emulsifies. Refrigerate until service time.

How To Shuck An Oyster

Shucking an oyster ideally requires an oyster knife with a short, sharp, thick blade.

Wear a glove to protect your hand against the knife and sharp edges of the shell.

Step 1:

Hold the oyster deep side of the shell down with the hinge toward you. Secure the top and bottom of the oyster on a towel against a hard surface.

Step 2:

Insert the knife between the shells near the hinge, twisting the knife to separate the halves.

Step 3:

The oyster is attached to the center of its upper and lower shells by a strong muscle. With the knife, slide across the top shell to sever the muscle attached to the upper shell.

Step 4:

Lift off and discard the upper shell.

Step 5:

Slide the knife under the oyster and sever the lower muscle. Remove any grit or shell. Take care not to spill the delicious salty liquor in the shell. Partially attached meat is messy to eat.

Your oyster is now ready to eat raw or prepared.

BeauSoleil oysters are available at Sobeys and Superstore.

Click here for a list of locations where ALIVE Kombucha is available for purchase.