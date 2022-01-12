Pan-fried Halibut w/ Wild Blueberry, Onion, and Jalapeno Compote

Halibut Steak Ingredients:

4 fresh halibut steaks

2 tbsp flour

1 tbsp Butter

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Place the flour on a plate and dust off the halibut steak on both sides. Melt the butter and olive oil in a sauté pan. Place the halibut steak in the pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper on both sides. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, flip and continue to cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Place the halibut steak on a baking sheet in the oven. Add 1/2 of the melted butter and oil from the pan, plus a generous squeeze of lemon over top with warm wild blueberry compote.

Wild Blueberry, Onions and Jalapeno Compote Ingredients:

¼ lbs butter (125 g)

6 med yellow onions (cut in julienne)

1 small jalapeno pepper, diced

½ cup Van Dyk’s Dried Chewy Wild Blueberries

1 cup Van Dyk’s Wild Blueberry Juice (250 ml)

½ cup maple syrup (125 ml)

¼ tsp salt (1 ml)

½ tsp pepper (2 ml)

Directions:

In a good size frying pan, melt the butter until it starts to brown. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add jalapeno, wild blueberry juice, maple syrup, dried wild blueberries, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then let reduce until as little liquid as possible remains without sticking to the pan.

Van Dyk’s products are available at Sobeys.

Halibut steaks are available at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.