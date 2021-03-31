Pear, Maple Caramelized Onions, and Arugula Flat Bread Pizza
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 3:28PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, March 31, 2021 3:32PM ADT
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 2 nine inch flatbread or Naan bread
- Olive oil
- 2 tbsp maple caramelized onions
- 1 pear cut into 12 thin slices
- 3 oz gorgonzola cheese sliced
- Arugula to taste
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
Directions:
- On a baking pan lined with parchment paper, place the two flatbread.
- Brush with olive oil and top with ½ of the caramelized onions, followed with ½ of the sliced pear and the gorgonzola cheese.
- Bake in a 400F oven for approximately five minutes or until the cheese is melted and starting to brown.
- Finish with arugula and a drizzle of maple syrup.
- Cut and serve.
Caramelized Maple Onions
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp of butter
- 3 medium onions, julienned
- ½ cup maple syrup (we used 47 North maple syrup)
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
Directions:
- Melt the butter in a heavy bottom, non-stick saucepan and sauté the onions until translucent.
- Add maple syrup.
- Mix to combine, reduce until very little liquid remains. It is best to do this slowly over a low temperature. Stir often.
- Season with the salt and pepper.
47 North products are available at Sobeys, Foodland, and Co-op stores.
