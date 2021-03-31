Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 nine inch flatbread or Naan bread
  • Olive oil
  • 2 tbsp maple caramelized onions
  • 1 pear cut into 12 thin slices
  • 3 oz gorgonzola cheese sliced
  • Arugula to taste
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

Directions:

  1. On a baking pan lined with parchment paper, place the two flatbread.
  2. Brush with olive oil and top with ½ of the caramelized onions, followed with ½ of the sliced pear and the gorgonzola cheese.
  3. Bake in a 400F oven for approximately five minutes or until the cheese is melted and starting to brown.
  4. Finish with arugula and a drizzle of maple syrup.
  5. Cut and serve.

Caramelized Maple Onions

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp of butter
  • 3 medium onions, julienned
  • ½ cup maple syrup (we used 47 North maple syrup)
  • 1 tsp of salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper

Directions:

  1. Melt the butter in a heavy bottom, non-stick saucepan and sauté the onions until translucent.
  2. Add maple syrup.
  3. Mix to combine, reduce until very little liquid remains. It is best to do this slowly over a low temperature. Stir often.
  4. Season with the salt and pepper.

