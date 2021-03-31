Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 nine inch flatbread or Naan bread

Olive oil

2 tbsp maple caramelized onions

1 pear cut into 12 thin slices

3 oz gorgonzola cheese sliced

Arugula to taste

2 tbsp maple syrup

Directions:

On a baking pan lined with parchment paper, place the two flatbread. Brush with olive oil and top with ½ of the caramelized onions, followed with ½ of the sliced pear and the gorgonzola cheese. Bake in a 400F oven for approximately five minutes or until the cheese is melted and starting to brown. Finish with arugula and a drizzle of maple syrup. Cut and serve.

Caramelized Maple Onions

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of butter

3 medium onions, julienned

½ cup maple syrup (we used 47 North maple syrup)

1 tsp of salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Directions:

Melt the butter in a heavy bottom, non-stick saucepan and sauté the onions until translucent. Add maple syrup. Mix to combine, reduce until very little liquid remains. It is best to do this slowly over a low temperature. Stir often. Season with the salt and pepper.

47 North products are available at Sobeys, Foodland, and Co-op stores.