Pork Tenderloin Topped With Apple and SCOW Chutney
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 3:29PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 1 pork tenderloin
- 1 tbsp oil canola
- 2 tbsp butter
- ¼ cup onion, diced
- 2 honey crisp apples diced
- ¼ cup walnuts, chopped
- 1 bottle of SCOW hard apple cider
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 sprig of thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Remove excess fat and silver skin from tenderloin.
- Season meat with salt and pepper.
- Sear in a cast iron pan, with oil, until med rare.
- Remove the tenderloin and let it rest.
- Heat a skillet to medium heat.
- Add butter and allow to melt.
- Add onions, walnuts, and apple. Sautee until onion is translucent.
- Add ½ bottle of SCOW hard cider and maple syrup and mix well to combine and let reduce.
- Add the rest of the SCOW and let reduce some more, until the apple turns into a compote (about 45 minutes or so).
SCOW Craft Cider is available at NB Liquor Stores (ANBL) and grocery stores, as well as PEI Liquor Stores (PEILCC).
Verger Belliveau Orchard/Our Compliments Apples are available at Sobey's Stores across Atlantic Canada.
