Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin

1 tbsp oil canola

2 tbsp butter

¼ cup onion, diced

2 honey crisp apples diced

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

1 bottle of SCOW hard apple cider

¼ cup maple syrup

1 sprig of thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Remove excess fat and silver skin from tenderloin. Season meat with salt and pepper. Sear in a cast iron pan, with oil, until med rare. Remove the tenderloin and let it rest. Heat a skillet to medium heat. Add butter and allow to melt. Add onions, walnuts, and apple. Sautee until onion is translucent. Add ½ bottle of SCOW hard cider and maple syrup and mix well to combine and let reduce. Add the rest of the SCOW and let reduce some more, until the apple turns into a compote (about 45 minutes or so).

SCOW Craft Cider is available at NB Liquor Stores (ANBL) and grocery stores, as well as PEI Liquor Stores (PEILCC).

Verger Belliveau Orchard/Our Compliments Apples are available at Sobey's Stores across Atlantic Canada.