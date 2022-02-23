Potato Cake Smoked Salmon Egg Benedict
Potato Cakes Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup onion, finely diced
- 1 tbsp summer savory
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp Hot Under the Kilt Acadian Cajun seasoning
- 4 potatoes, mashed
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix well.
- Form into six cakes.
- Place onto a plate and put in the refrigerator for 30 to 40 minutes to firm up.
- Once ready to fry, add 2 tbsp of butter to a pan and place the potato cakes into flour, turning to coat.
- Fry until golden brown and heated through.
Poached Eggs Ingredients:
- 6 cups of water
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- 1 tsp salt
- 6 eggs
Directions:
- Gently crack the eggs into a colander and let sit.
- Place the water into a pot and bring to a boil.
- Stir in the vinegar and the salt.
- Turn off the heat and transfer the eggs from the colander into a measuring cup.
- Gently slip the eggs, one at a time, into the water.
- Cover and let sit for 3 minutes.
- Use a slotted spoon to remove the eggs from the water.
- Place on top of the smoked salmon and potato cake.
Blender Hollandaise Sauce Ingredients:
- Six egg yolks
- 1/2 lbs melted butter
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 pinch of cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Place the egg yolks into a blender, turn speed to one and slowly drizzle in the butter until the egg yolks begin to thicken.
- Add the lemon and the cayenne and mix to combine.
- Leave the hollandaise sauce in the blender so that it can be remixed just before serving.
- To plate, place a potato cake on a plate, top with two slices of smoked salmon, a poached egg, and drizzle with the hollandaise sauce.
- Add a sprinkle of fresh dill to the top.
