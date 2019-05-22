Pump House Brewery Blueberry Beer Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
2 Cups fresh blueberries
1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup of canola oil
½ cup of balsamic gaze
¼ cup blueberry beer
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Directions:
- Place blueberries in a small saucepan, add just enough water to cover the Bottom of the pan.
- Cook on medium low heat until berries are soft and thickened.
- Place ½ the blueberry mixture in a blender with the olive oil, canola oil, balsamic glaze, blueberry beer and apple cider vinegar. Blend on high until well combined.
- Add remanding blueberry mixture and allow to cool.
- Store in fridge for up to five days.
Scallops and Blueberry Beer Vinaigrette Salad\
Ingredients:
Pan seared scallops
Baby romaine
Red onions
Cherry tomatoes
Fresh blueberries
Goat cheese
Directions:
- Place pan seared scallops on top of a bed of baby romaine.
- Top with julienne red onions, cherry tomatoes, fresh blueberries, and goat cheese
- Add blueberry beer vinaigrette to taste.