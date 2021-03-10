Makes one 10 inch round cornbread, 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 3 ½ tsps baking powder
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1 tbsp fresh dill
  • zest of one lemon
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 F
  2. Grease a 10” round cast iron pan or muffin tin
  3. In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix together the wet ingredients and add to the dry.
  5. Pour into prepared pan with a bit of butter then bake 20 minutes till golden brown and firm.

Tip:

  • To test baking powders effectiveness: mix one teaspoon of baking powder with ½ cup hot water, the mixture should bubble immediately. Baking powder should be stored in a cool dry place and replaced every 6-12 months.

Dairy Isle products are available at Walmart and local grocery stores.

Les Cuisine Roi products are available at Atlantic Sobeys stores and idependent grocers.