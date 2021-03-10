Recipe: Lemon Dill Cornbread
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 4:12PM AST
Makes one 10 inch round cornbread, 8-10 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 ½ tsps baking powder
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 cup evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 1 tbsp fresh dill
- zest of one lemon
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 F
- Grease a 10” round cast iron pan or muffin tin
- In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the wet ingredients and add to the dry.
- Pour into prepared pan with a bit of butter then bake 20 minutes till golden brown and firm.
Tip:
- To test baking powders effectiveness: mix one teaspoon of baking powder with ½ cup hot water, the mixture should bubble immediately. Baking powder should be stored in a cool dry place and replaced every 6-12 months.
