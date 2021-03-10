Makes one 10 inch round cornbread, 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

2/3 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

3 ½ tsps baking powder

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)

1/3 cup canola oil

1 tbsp fresh dill

zest of one lemon

1 tbsp lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F Grease a 10” round cast iron pan or muffin tin In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder. In a separate bowl, mix together the wet ingredients and add to the dry. Pour into prepared pan with a bit of butter then bake 20 minutes till golden brown and firm.

Tip:

To test baking powders effectiveness: mix one teaspoon of baking powder with ½ cup hot water, the mixture should bubble immediately. Baking powder should be stored in a cool dry place and replaced every 6-12 months.

Dairy Isle products are available at Walmart and local grocery stores.

Les Cuisine Roi products are available at Atlantic Sobeys stores and idependent grocers.