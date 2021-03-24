Recipe: Seafood Medley
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 4:39PM ADT
Share:
Serves 4
Ingredients
Mornay Sauce:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 shallot diced
- 2 cups of cream
- 1 tbsp diced chives
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning
- 2 oz white wine
- 1/4 cup fresh parmesan
- 1/4 cup crushed cheddar Goldfish or Ritz crackers
Directions:
- In a medium sized saucepan, melt your butter.
- Incorporate your shallots and cook until translucent.
- Add the flour and cook until the flour takes on a slight color change and the butter begins to bubble up through.
- Incorporate the cream and stir constantly until it thickens.
- Bring down to a simmer and incorporate your chives, white wine, salt, pepper, and Cajun seasoning, keep whisking until it's nice and smooth.
- Finish with 1/2 of the fresh parmesan cheese. Set aside
Assemble the following:
- 6 oz haddock
- 1/2 lb of scallops
- 1/2 lb of lobster meat
- Cut the fish into bite size pieces and remove the bits from the scallops.
- Begin placing the seafood into two 4X4 casseroles.
- Start by placing the haddock, lobster meat and scallops into the dishes.
- From there, top with the Mornay sauce, sprinkle with a bit more Cajun seasoning and the remainder of the parmesan cheese.
- Top with the crackers.
- Place in a preheated 400° oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Tip: The seafood listed in the recipe is merely a guideline; any combination of seafood will work very well in this dish.
The seafood products featured in today’s recipe are available at Logan’s Daily Catch, in New Glasgow, N.S
RELATED IMAGES