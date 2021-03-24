Serves 4

Ingredients

Mornay Sauce:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 shallot diced

2 cups of cream

1 tbsp diced chives

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning

2 oz white wine

1/4 cup fresh parmesan

1/4 cup crushed cheddar Goldfish or Ritz crackers

Directions:

In a medium sized saucepan, melt your butter. Incorporate your shallots and cook until translucent. Add the flour and cook until the flour takes on a slight color change and the butter begins to bubble up through. Incorporate the cream and stir constantly until it thickens. Bring down to a simmer and incorporate your chives, white wine, salt, pepper, and Cajun seasoning, keep whisking until it's nice and smooth. Finish with 1/2 of the fresh parmesan cheese. Set aside

Assemble the following:

6 oz haddock

1/2 lb of scallops

1/2 lb of lobster meat

Cut the fish into bite size pieces and remove the bits from the scallops. Begin placing the seafood into two 4X4 casseroles. Start by placing the haddock, lobster meat and scallops into the dishes. From there, top with the Mornay sauce, sprinkle with a bit more Cajun seasoning and the remainder of the parmesan cheese. Top with the crackers. Place in a preheated 400° oven and cook for 20 minutes.

Tip: The seafood listed in the recipe is merely a guideline; any combination of seafood will work very well in this dish.

