Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 slices of sourdough bread

2 tbsp butter

Yellow mustard (we used Chris Bothers yellow mustard)

Real mayonnaise

Loads of sliced roast beef (we used Chris Brothers shaved roast beef)

2 slices of cheddar cheese

2 oz shredded mozzarella

A few slices of red onion

6 slices of tomato

Directions:

Take two slices of sourdough bread and smother one side of one piece with mustard and one side of the second piece with mayo. Layer the beef on the mustard side and top with onions, tomato, and the cheeses. Place the mayo side of the bread slice on top. Butter both exterior sides of the sandwich and grill to a golden brown on both sides, while adding pressure to the top so it all melds together.

Chris Brothers products are available in grocery stores across the Maritimes.