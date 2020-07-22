Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Roadhouse Sandwich
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:12PM ADT
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 4 slices of sourdough bread
- 2 tbsp butter
- Yellow mustard (we used Chris Bothers yellow mustard)
- Real mayonnaise
- Loads of sliced roast beef (we used Chris Brothers shaved roast beef)
- 2 slices of cheddar cheese
- 2 oz shredded mozzarella
- A few slices of red onion
- 6 slices of tomato
Directions:
- Take two slices of sourdough bread and smother one side of one piece with mustard and one side of the second piece with mayo.
- Layer the beef on the mustard side and top with onions, tomato, and the cheeses.
- Place the mayo side of the bread slice on top.
- Butter both exterior sides of the sandwich and grill to a golden brown on both sides, while adding pressure to the top so it all melds together.
Chris Brothers products are available in grocery stores across the Maritimes.