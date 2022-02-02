Roasted Sweet Potato Salad with Maple Dressing
Salad Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- Four large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 cup roasted pumpkin seeds
- 1 cup toasted pecans
- 1 ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 cup feta cheese crumbled
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Toss the sweet potatoes in the olive oil.
- Sprinkle on salt and pepper.
- Place the potatoes on a parchment lined baking sheet and place in the oven.
- Roast for 25 minutes, turning at the halfway mark.
- Remove from the oven and cool.
- Place the cooled sweet potatoes into a large bowl and top with the remaining ingredients.
- Set aside and assemble the dressing.
Maple Dressing Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- ½ cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
Directions:
- Put all of the ingredients in a Mason jar and shake well.
- Pour over the salad.