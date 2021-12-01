Rum and Raisin Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce

Ingredients:

1 ½ loaf day old bread of your choice, cubed (1” cubes)

6 eggs, whisked

1 ½ cups 10 % blend

250 ml whipping cream

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup rum (we used Barrelling Tide 5 Fathom)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (we used Dairy Isle cheddar cheese)

1 cup golden raisin

1 tsp sea salt

½ tsp pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Add all of the ingredients, except for the bread, and blend, making sure not to over blend. Put bread in large bowl and add the liquid ingredients, folding once or twice. Do not work too much, just fold once or twice. Spray an 8X8 pan liberally with baking spray and then line with parchment paper. Pour the entire mixture into the pan and cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes, remove the foil and cook for another 15 minutes. Cook on middle rack.

Rum Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup butter

½ cups rum (we used Barrelling Tide 5 Fathom Rum)

1 cup whipping cream

Directions:

In a sauce pan, melt butter and brown sugar together over low heat. Whisk often to avoid burning. Allow to come to a boil and add whipping cream and rum. Allow to come to a boil again over low heat, whisking often so it doesn’t burn. Simmer over low heat to allow it to thicken. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Keep refrigerated in covered plastic container.

Barrelling Tide products are available at the Barrelling Tide Distillery and liquor stores across the Atlantic provinces.

Dairy Isle products are available at major grocery stores.