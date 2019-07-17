Burger Ingredients:

2 buns

Butter

2 oz pea shoots

4 slice tomato

1 oz Caper lemon Mayo

Burger Directions:

  1. Prepare True North Seafood salmon burgers according to package directions.
  2. Spread both sides of the bun with butter and grill untl golden brown.
  3. Place the salmon burger on the bottom bun, top with caper mayo, tomato slice, and pea shoots.
  4. Put top bun in place and serve.

Caper Lemon Remoulade Ingredients:

2 tsp (10 ml) Capers, finely chopped

2 tsp (10 mL) Fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp (30 mL) Shallots, finely minced

¾ cup (175 mL) Mayonnaise

Pepper & salt to taste

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.