Salmon Burgers With Caper Lemon Remoulade
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 5:19PM ADT
Burger Ingredients:
2 buns
Butter
2 oz pea shoots
4 slice tomato
1 oz Caper lemon Mayo
Burger Directions:
- Prepare True North Seafood salmon burgers according to package directions.
- Spread both sides of the bun with butter and grill untl golden brown.
- Place the salmon burger on the bottom bun, top with caper mayo, tomato slice, and pea shoots.
- Put top bun in place and serve.
Caper Lemon Remoulade Ingredients:
2 tsp (10 ml) Capers, finely chopped
2 tsp (10 mL) Fresh lemon juice
2 tbsp (30 mL) Shallots, finely minced
¾ cup (175 mL) Mayonnaise
Pepper & salt to taste
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.