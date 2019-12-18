Relish Ingredients:

2 cups cranberries cut ½ (we used Springbrook cranberries)

1 cups red onions diced

1 jalapeno pepper deseeded and chopped

1 cup corn nublets

1 tbsp butter

¾ cup cider vinegar

1 tsp grainy mustard

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup maple syrup

Directions:

In a large sauté pan melt butter than add onions, jalapeno pepper, and cranberies. Sauté for three minutes. Deglaze the pan with cider vinegar and Dijon grainy mustard for few more minutes. Add brown sugar and maple syrup and let simmer for 30 or 35 minutes on low heat while stirring occasionally till jam consistency. Cool then place in a jar and refrigerate.

Searing Salmon

Heat vegetable oil in a large non-stick frying pan over moderate heat. Cook the salmon (we used salmon from True North Seafood) until they're golden, 3 to 4 minutes on each side depending on the thickness.

Springbrook Cranberries are available here

True North Seafood products are available at Sobeys and Superstore locations throughout Atlantic Canada.