Seared Salmon Wrap with Cranberry Corn Relish
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:49PM AST
Relish Ingredients:
2 cups cranberries cut ½ (we used Springbrook cranberries)
1 cups red onions diced
1 jalapeno pepper deseeded and chopped
1 cup corn nublets
1 tbsp butter
¾ cup cider vinegar
1 tsp grainy mustard
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup maple syrup
Directions:
- In a large sauté pan melt butter than add onions, jalapeno pepper, and cranberies.
- Sauté for three minutes.
- Deglaze the pan with cider vinegar and Dijon grainy mustard for few more minutes.
- Add brown sugar and maple syrup and let simmer for 30 or 35 minutes on low heat while stirring occasionally till jam consistency.
- Cool then place in a jar and refrigerate.
Searing Salmon
- Heat vegetable oil in a large non-stick frying pan over moderate heat.
- Cook the salmon (we used salmon from True North Seafood) until they're golden, 3 to 4 minutes on each side depending on the thickness.
Springbrook Cranberries are available here
True North Seafood products are available at Sobeys and Superstore locations throughout Atlantic Canada.