Ingredients:

½ tbsp Dijon mustard

½ clove garlic finely chopped

1 cups vegetable oil

½ cup maple syrup (we used Davia Bio syrup)

½ cup sea buckthorn chopped

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Whisk together ingredients untill emulsified and refrigerate. In a hot skillet with canola oil sear scallops, depending on size, for about 1 minute on each side until the scallop starts to split on the sides. For larger scallops allow more time for cooking. For better results remove the beard or bit of the scallops. When cooking scallops it is important to do them at the last minute prior to serving to avoid over cooking. Place the seared scallops on your favorite greens and drizzle the sea buckthorn and maple vinaigrette on top. Alter tartness with more or less oil.

