Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 slices bread, buttered

½ package of shaved turkey deli meat (we used Chris Brothers’ deli meat)

½ package of shaved ham deli meat

½ avocado sliced

4 slice of tomatoes

4 slice of cooked bacon

Sliced brie

4 tbsp zingy mustard sauce (see recipe below)

Directions:

Spread the zingy mustard sauce generously on two slices of bread. Place the shaved turkey, ham, avocado, tomatoes, bacon and brie on the bottom half and top with the remaining slice of bread. Butter both sides and grill in a Panini press until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted. Serve with potato chips.

Zingy Mustard Sauce Ingredients:

1/2 cup yellow mustard (we used Chris Brothers’ yellow mustard)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup honey

1 tsp Acadian Cajun seasoning

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp butter

Directions:

Place the mustard, mayonnaise, honey, Cajun seasoning and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the butter and cool.

