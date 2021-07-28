Shaved Turkey and Ham Panini with Creamy Mustard Sauce
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 12:52PM ADT
Share:
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 4 slices bread, buttered
- ½ package of shaved turkey deli meat (we used Chris Brothers’ deli meat)
- ½ package of shaved ham deli meat
- ½ avocado sliced
- 4 slice of tomatoes
- 4 slice of cooked bacon
- Sliced brie
- 4 tbsp zingy mustard sauce (see recipe below)
Directions:
- Spread the zingy mustard sauce generously on two slices of bread.
- Place the shaved turkey, ham, avocado, tomatoes, bacon and brie on the bottom half and top with the remaining slice of bread.
- Butter both sides and grill in a Panini press until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted.
- Serve with potato chips.
Zingy Mustard Sauce Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup yellow mustard (we used Chris Brothers’ yellow mustard)
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 tsp Acadian Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp butter
Directions:
- Place the mustard, mayonnaise, honey, Cajun seasoning and salt in a saucepan.
- Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, cook for 5 minutes.
- Stir in the butter and cool.
Chris Brothers products are available at grocery stores across Atlantic Canada.
RELATED IMAGES