Slow Roasted Pulled Pork Sandwich
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 12:31PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 2 lb pork shoulder
- ½ cup Cajun seasoning (we used Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning)
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 can beer (we used Cavok Leger Corner Honey Ale)
- 1 cup BBQ sauce
- 1 cup honey (we used Atlantic Gold Honey)
- 4-6 buns
Directions:
- Rub pork shoulder with your favorite Cajun seasoning.
- Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high.
- Sear pork shoulder for 2-3 minutes on all sides.
- Remove pork from pan and place into slow cooker (include pan drippings).
- Add in beer.
- Cook on low for six hours.
- Using two forks pull the pork. For the best results pull the pork in the slow cooker so it soaks into the juices.
- Discard the bone and the fat, strain the pork into a bowl then add your favorite BBQ sauce and honey.
- Mix well and let sit.
- Serve on your favorite buns.
- Top the pulled pork with a bit of cabbage slaw then drizzle with honey and serve.
Atlantic Gold Honey is available at most Sobeys stores in New Brunswick and P.E.I.