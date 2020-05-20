HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

2 lb pork shoulder

½ cup Cajun seasoning (we used Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning)

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 can beer (we used Cavok Leger Corner Honey Ale)

1 cup BBQ sauce

1 cup honey (we used Atlantic Gold Honey)

4-6 buns

Directions:

Rub pork shoulder with your favorite Cajun seasoning. Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high. Sear pork shoulder for 2-3 minutes on all sides. Remove pork from pan and place into slow cooker (include pan drippings). Add in beer. Cook on low for six hours. Using two forks pull the pork. For the best results pull the pork in the slow cooker so it soaks into the juices. Discard the bone and the fat, strain the pork into a bowl then add your favorite BBQ sauce and honey. Mix well and let sit. Serve on your favorite buns. Top the pulled pork with a bit of cabbage slaw then drizzle with honey and serve.

Atlantic Gold Honey is available at most Sobeys stores in New Brunswick and P.E.I.