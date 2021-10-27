Snow Crab Fritters with Citrus Basil Tartar Sauce

Serves 4-6

Fritter Ingredients:

1½ cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. Hot Under The Kilt Acadian Cajun Seasoning

1 egg slightly beaten

1 cup whole milk

¼ cup red pepper finely diced

¼ cup shallots finely diced

1 lb snow crab meat

Directions:

Mix together flour, salt, and baking powder in a large bowl. Make a well in the center and add egg and milk. Whisk, making sure that no lumps remain. Mix in red pepper, shallots, and snow crab meat. Heat a deep fryer to 360F. Using a TBSP, carefully drop the fitters one-by-one into the hot oil. Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel.

Citrus Basil Tartar Sauce Ingredients:

2 tsp. fresh basil, finely chopped

2 tsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. lime Juice

2 tbs. shallots, finely diced

¼ cup red pepper finely diced

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp deli mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.

Snow crab meat is available year round at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.