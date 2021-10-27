Snow Crab Fritters with Citrus Basil Tartar Sauce
Serves 4-6
Fritter Ingredients:
- 1½ cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. Hot Under The Kilt Acadian Cajun Seasoning
- 1 egg slightly beaten
- 1 cup whole milk
- ¼ cup red pepper finely diced
- ¼ cup shallots finely diced
- 1 lb snow crab meat
Directions:
- Mix together flour, salt, and baking powder in a large bowl.
- Make a well in the center and add egg and milk.
- Whisk, making sure that no lumps remain.
- Mix in red pepper, shallots, and snow crab meat.
- Heat a deep fryer to 360F.
- Using a TBSP, carefully drop the fitters one-by-one into the hot oil.
- Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
- Remove with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel.
Citrus Basil Tartar Sauce Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. fresh basil, finely chopped
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 2 tsp. lime Juice
- 2 tbs. shallots, finely diced
- ¼ cup red pepper finely diced
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp deli mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.
Snow crab meat is available year round at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.