Serve 2-4

Ingredients:

4 crab clusters or 1 pound of snow crab meat

4 ears of corn niblets

1 red onion, diced

12 cherry tomatoes cut in half

2 tbsp chives, chopped

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

2 lime juice and zest

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large pan, melt butter and olive oil. Sauté corn niblets and red onions until lightly cooked and then set aside to cool. Remove the meat from the crab clusters and combine with the cooled corn and onion mixture. Add tomato, cilantro, chives, zest of lime and juice to the crab dish. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with leaves of bib lettuce, or lettuce of your choice.

