Steak and Cheese Hoagies
Makes 4
Hoagie Ingredients:
- 8 to 10 oz beef steak, seasoned and grilled to medium rare, sliced
- 1 tsp steak spice (we used Deek’s Steak Spice)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- One clove of garlic, halved
- 2 springs thyme
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1 cup grated cheddar
- 1 cup grated mozzarella
- 4 hoagie buns
Directions:
- Place the butter and olive oil into a heavy bottom pan and heat.
- Sprinkle the beef with the spice.
- Place the beef into the hot pan and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add your garlic and thyme along with the remaining three Tbsp of butter.
- Spoon the butter over top of the steaks until they are cooked to your liking. Remove the steaks from the pan and let rest.
- Then slice.
Mixed Vegetables:
- 2 onions, julienned
- 1 bell pepper, julienned
- 2 small zucchini, sliced
- 8 to 10 mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 cup red wine
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
Directions:
- Add the onions and the peppers to the butter remaining in the pan and cook over low heat until the onions begin to brown.
- Add the peppers and mushrooms and continue to cook for a few more minutes. Push the vegetables to the side and add the Dijon mustard, the red wine, and the maple syrup.
- Mix the three together and incorporate with the vegetables.
- Continue to cook until the liquid has been absorbed.
- While that's happening, slice the steak thinly on the bias.
- Add the steak to the onion mixture and cook to warm through.
Coffee Balsamic Reduction Ingredients:
- ½ cup coffee (we used Brewed Saltwinds Coffee)
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 orange peel strip
Directions:
- Place coffee, balsamic vinegar, honey and the orange peel in a saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Bring to a low boil, stirring to make sure the honey dissolves.
- Continue to simmer until it starts to coat your spoon, about 5-10 minutes. Remove orange peel and set aside for plating.
Hoagie Assembly:
- Split the bun and hollow it by removing the bread from the center, creating a channel for the meat.
- Divide half the cheese between the four buns.
- Divide the meat/vegetable mixture between the four buns.
- Top the meat mixture with two tablespoons of coffee balsamic reduction and divide the remainder of the cheese between the four hoagies.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October.
EXPLAINER | How the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation plays out in Canada
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that higher mortgage rates are helping fuel the latest high inflation data. Here's how the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation could play out in Canada.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Airport worker who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in prison
An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday.
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
Mary Trump appeals ruling nixing suit against Donald Trump
Mary Trump is looking to an appeals court for relief after a judge tossed out her claims that her uncle Donald Trump and two of his siblings defrauded her of millions of dollars in a 2001 family settlement.
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario gives itself authority to appoint regional chairs, gives mayors more power
The Ontario government is giving itself the power to appoint regional heads of council for certain municipalities, while also legislating an additional “tool” to help get housing built.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
What happens now that Ontario education workers have given strike notice?
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming strike in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Premier orders deputy ministers to review Sean Chu investigation, determine further action
Premier Danielle Smith has tasked a pair of deputy ministers to review a report from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into allegations of sexual assault against now-councillor Sean Chu.
-
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Man charged in random downtown Calgary assaults
A Calgary man accused in a string of random assaults that left 10 people injured is now facing multiple charges.
-
Supply chain issues ground Flair Airline's December debut in Lethbridge
The airline hit some turbulance due to supply chain issues.
Montreal
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
Seeking a way out of Liberal party crisis: interim leader Tanguay says it's time to 'get back to basics'
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP), Marc Tanguay, recognizes that the crisis that has shaken the party for more than a month may hurt the public's perception of the political party. He believes changing the perception will be a challenge he and his team will have to overcome in the coming months.
-
Quebec COVID-19 deaths rise by 54, hospitalizations and cases up
The latest COVID-19 data show that an additional 54 people have died in Quebec, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 17,166 since the start of the pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Expect delays: Stony Plain Road Bridge to be demolished in late December for LRT construction
Commuters who use Stony Plain Road and Groat Road will have to find alternate routes as the Stony Plain Road Bridge at 129 Street is set to be demolished and replaced.
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Police charge two Sudburians with stunt driving on Hwy. 69
An 18-year-old driver from Sudbury is in hot water after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop this week on Highway 69.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
London
-
Environmental agencies pushing to make London greener
Two environmental agencies have released a policy framework aimed at helping Canadian cities, including London, ON, better integrate green infrastructure.
-
Local school boards prepare for more possible job action
Local school boards are once again preparing for the possibility of a strike by education workers. The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Machete attacks send four to hospital; five suspects charged
Five people, including four youths, are in custody after a pair of machete attacks Monday night.
-
Manitoba's Halfway Tree still standing, arborist work completed this week
An arborist working on the century-old iconic Halfway Tree along the Trans-Canada is asking Manitobans not to panic – the tree is not coming down, just getting a face-lift.
Ottawa
-
The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday
Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.
-
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
-
Sutcliffe vowing not to use expanded 'strong mayor' powers
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will not use the expanded 'strong mayor' powers announced Wednesday by the Ontario government that would allow some votes to pass with more than one-third support.
Saskatoon
-
'It's starting earlier this year': Saskatoon non-profits running short of winter clothing items
A variety of non-profit community organizations are in need of clothing donations to keep people safe and warm this winter.
-
Saskatoon police lay murder charge in suspicious death
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a suspicious death that happened Tuesday in the 100 block of Avenue P South.
-
U of S Huskies headed to Uteck Bowl
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team is taking its championship pedigree across the country.
Vancouver
-
Postponed surgeries, 12-hour waits, 60% more inpatients in B.C. pediatric wards amid viral surges
British Columbia’s two busiest pediatric hospitals are buckling under the strain of sick kids seeking urgent medical attention, mostly due to respiratory viruses.
-
2 stabbed at Richmond business, suspect arrested in Abbotsford
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Wednesday morning in Richmond.
-
B.C. man charged with making online death threats to U.S. journalist
A man from Surrey, B.C. has been charged with making online death threats to an American journalist, according to police.
Regina
-
Regina Michaels store expected to be closed through holiday season following fire
The Michaels store in east Regina will be closed through the holiday season and into 2023 following a fire earlier this week.
-
'It's not cold enough': Argos staying positive about brisk Sask. temperatures ahead of Grey Cup
The Toronto Argonauts took to the field at Mosaic Stadium on Wednesday for their first practice in Saskatchewan ahead of Grey Cup 109.
-
Six of the best things to do in Regina during Grey Cup week
When Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.
Vancouver Island
-
Unique fish found only on Vancouver Island under threat, conservationists say
Tucked away on a small parcel of land on Vancouver Island is a creature you will only find in the Comox Valley.
-
Thieves make off with large sum of cash after break-in at Chemainus gas station
Mounties are working to identify two men after a large sum of cash was reportedly stolen during a break-in at a gas station in Chemainus, B.C.
-
'The soul of Canada': First woman to walk solo across country reflects on five-year journey
When Melanie Vogel moved from Germany to Canada it was love at first sight.