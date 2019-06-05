Steak and Cheese on Naan Break
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 5:12PM ADT
Ingredients:
½ lbs Beef Tips
¼ cup Julienned peppers
¼ cup chopped mushrooms
¼ cup julienned red onions
¼ cup Dairy Isles mozzarella cheese
4 Fancy Pokket Naan Bread (or bread of your choice).
Sour cream
Directions:
- Sear beef tips in oil and butter, add onions, peppers and mushrooms
- Spread sautéed steak, mushrooms, and onions evenly on flat bread
- Cover with cheese and heat in oven until cheese is bubbly
- Place finished flatbread on a cutting board, add arugula in middle of flat bread, top with sour cream and garnish.