Ingredients:

½ lbs Beef Tips

¼ cup Julienned peppers

¼ cup chopped mushrooms

¼ cup julienned red onions

¼ cup Dairy Isles mozzarella cheese

4 Fancy Pokket Naan Bread (or bread of your choice).

Sour cream

Directions:

  1. Sear beef tips in oil and butter, add onions, peppers and mushrooms
  2. Spread sautéed steak, mushrooms, and onions evenly on flat bread
  3. Cover with cheese and heat in oven until cheese is bubbly
  4. Place finished flatbread on a cutting board, add arugula in middle of flat bread, top with sour cream and garnish.