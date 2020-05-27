Stuffed French Toast
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:06AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 8 thick slices of good quality bread
- 1 cup (250 mL) cream cheese
- 1 lbs breakfast sausage meat cooked
- 1 cup blueberries
- ¼ cup (50 mL) maple syrup (we used 47 North maple syrup)
- 8 eggs
- ½ cup (125 mL) whole milk
- 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp (1 mL) cinnamon powder
Directions:
- Whip the cream cheese until it is light and airy.
- Slice the bread in ¾ inch slices
- Take two slices and spread the cream cheese on both sides.
- Add the sausage meat and blueberries to the first side and place the second slice on top.
- Combine the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon together in a shallow dish.
- Carefully dip the bread slices into the egg mixture coating both sides.
- Place on a buttered medium high grill and cook both sides until golden. approximately three to four minutes.
- Serve with maple syrup
47 North maple syrup is available at Sobeys.