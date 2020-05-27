HALIFAX -- Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 thick slices of good quality bread

1 cup (250 mL) cream cheese

1 lbs breakfast sausage meat cooked

1 cup blueberries

¼ cup (50 mL) maple syrup (we used 47 North maple syrup)

8 eggs

½ cup (125 mL) whole milk

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

¼ tsp (1 mL) cinnamon powder

Directions:

Whip the cream cheese until it is light and airy. Slice the bread in ¾ inch slices Take two slices and spread the cream cheese on both sides. Add the sausage meat and blueberries to the first side and place the second slice on top. Combine the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon together in a shallow dish. Carefully dip the bread slices into the egg mixture coating both sides. Place on a buttered medium high grill and cook both sides until golden. approximately three to four minutes. Serve with maple syrup

47 North maple syrup is available at Sobeys.