Sugar Dusted Blueberry Muffins
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:31PM ADT
Makes 12 to 15 Muffins
Ingredients:
½ cup oats
½ cup orange juice
2 eggs
½ cup vegetable oil
1 ½ cups flour
½ cup + 2 tbsp. sugar
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp cinnamon
1 cup Wild blueberries
Directions:
- Combine oats and orange juice. Let stand for 5 minutes.
- Stir in oil and eggs. Blend well.
- Combine dry ingredients, stir into oat mixture just until moist.
- Fold in wild blueberries.
- Place into greased muffin tins.
- Combine 2 tbsp. sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top of muffins.
- Bake in a 400 F degree oven for 13 -22 minutes.