Makes 12 to 15 Muffins

Ingredients:

½ cup oats

½ cup orange juice

2 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 ½ cups flour

½ cup + 2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 cup Wild blueberries

Directions:

  1. Combine oats and orange juice. Let stand for 5 minutes.
  2. Stir in oil and eggs. Blend well.
  3. Combine dry ingredients, stir into oat mixture just until moist.
  4. Fold in wild blueberries.
  5. Place into greased muffin tins.
  6. Combine 2 tbsp. sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top of muffins.
  7. Bake in a 400 F degree oven for 13 -22 minutes.