Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 3:28PM AST
Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadillas
Makes 4
Ingredients:
4 X 10 inch flour tortilla
2 cups cooked sweet potato
1 cup black beans drained
3 green onions sliced on the bias
½ cup chipotle mayo
4 oz Shredded yellow cheddar
4 oz Shredded mozzarella cheese
Fresh salsa (recipe below)
Sour cream
Directions:
- To assemble lay your flour tortilla on board, spread with chipotle mayo.
- Add sweet potato and top with black beans, green onions, and cheese.
- Fold in half then grill on both sides until golden.
- Cut in wedges and serve with fresh salsa and sour cream.
Fresh Salsa
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
½ cup cherry tomatoes diced
¼ cup English cucumber diced
¼ cup red onions diced fine
4 sprigs of fresh cilantro chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
2 lime juice only
Pinch sea salt
Pinch milled pepper
Combine all ingredients and still well.
Dairy Isle cheese is available at all Sobeys and Superstore locations.