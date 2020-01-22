Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadillas

Makes 4

Ingredients:

4 X 10 inch flour tortilla

2 cups cooked sweet potato

1 cup black beans drained

3 green onions sliced on the bias

½ cup chipotle mayo

4 oz Shredded yellow cheddar

4 oz Shredded mozzarella cheese

Fresh salsa (recipe below)

Sour cream

Directions:

To assemble lay your flour tortilla on board, spread with chipotle mayo. Add sweet potato and top with black beans, green onions, and cheese. Fold in half then grill on both sides until golden. Cut in wedges and serve with fresh salsa and sour cream.

Fresh Salsa

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

½ cup cherry tomatoes diced

¼ cup English cucumber diced

¼ cup red onions diced fine

4 sprigs of fresh cilantro chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

2 lime juice only

Pinch sea salt

Pinch milled pepper

Combine all ingredients and still well.

