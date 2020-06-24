HALIFAX -- How to poach the perfect egg:

Bring two cups of water to a simmer in a deep-sided skillet. Add two teaspoons of vinegar to the water. Crack one egg into a small bowl. Use the handle of a wooden spoon to create a vortex in the water and slip the egg from the bowl into the vortex to prevent strands forming on your poached egg. Repeat this process three more times until all four eggs have been placed into the pan. Baste your poached egg with the simmering water. Once the egg has reached the desired doneness remove with a slotted spoon and place onto a paper towel to absorb any excess water.

Mustard Sauce

Ingredients:

¼ cup sour cream

1 tbsp grainy mustard

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp fresh chopped tarragon

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together and mix well. Refrigerate.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Makes 10 to 12 biscuits

Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp of baking powder

2 tsps salt

1 cup cold butter

1 ½ cups buttermilk

Directions: