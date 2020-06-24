Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Tea Biscuit Eggs Benedict with Bologna and Sweet Grainy Mustard Sauce
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 1:22PM ADT
HALIFAX -- How to poach the perfect egg:
- Bring two cups of water to a simmer in a deep-sided skillet.
- Add two teaspoons of vinegar to the water.
- Crack one egg into a small bowl.
- Use the handle of a wooden spoon to create a vortex in the water and slip the egg from the bowl into the vortex to prevent strands forming on your poached egg.
- Repeat this process three more times until all four eggs have been placed into the pan.
- Baste your poached egg with the simmering water.
- Once the egg has reached the desired doneness remove with a slotted spoon and place onto a paper towel to absorb any excess water.
Mustard Sauce
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 tbsp grainy mustard
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp fresh chopped tarragon
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients together and mix well.
- Refrigerate.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Makes 10 to 12 biscuits
Ingredients:
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp of baking powder
- 2 tsps salt
- 1 cup cold butter
- 1 ½ cups buttermilk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F
- Combine butter, baking powder, and salt.
- Cut in the cold butter, add buttermilk mixing just to combine.
- Roll out dough, cut biscuits and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
RELATED IMAGES