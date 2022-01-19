Turkey Panini with Superfruit Dipping Sauce

Makes 2

Panini Ingredients:

4 slices of multigrain bread

12 oz sliced deli turkey (we used Chris Brothers sliced deli turkey)

4 slices of Swiss cheese

1 avocado, sliced

¼ cup blueberry, cranberry mayo (recipe below)

Directions:

Take two slices of bread and add 6oz sliced turkey to each. Top with two slices of Swiss cheese and avocado. Divide the mayo between the two remaining slices and place on top of the sandwich. Butter both sides of the sandwich and grill in a Panini press until golden brown.

Blueberry and Cranberry Mayo Ingredients:

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup PURE blueberry cranberry fruit puree

1 tbsp maple syrup

¼ tsp salt

1 tbsp finely minced green onion

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix all ingredients and refrigerate until needed. Use the mayo as a dipping sauce for your Panini.

Chris Brothers products are available at all Atlantic grocery stores.

Superfruit Purée is available online and at Sobeys.