Turkey Panini with Superfruit Dipping Sauce
Makes 2
Panini Ingredients:
- 4 slices of multigrain bread
- 12 oz sliced deli turkey (we used Chris Brothers sliced deli turkey)
- 4 slices of Swiss cheese
- 1 avocado, sliced
- ¼ cup blueberry, cranberry mayo (recipe below)
Directions:
- Take two slices of bread and add 6oz sliced turkey to each.
- Top with two slices of Swiss cheese and avocado.
- Divide the mayo between the two remaining slices and place on top of the sandwich.
- Butter both sides of the sandwich and grill in a Panini press until golden brown.
Blueberry and Cranberry Mayo Ingredients:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup PURE blueberry cranberry fruit puree
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp finely minced green onion
Directions:
- In a small bowl, mix all ingredients and refrigerate until needed.
- Use the mayo as a dipping sauce for your Panini.
Chris Brothers products are available at all Atlantic grocery stores.
Superfruit Purée is available online and at Sobeys.