Turkey Tacos w/ Cilantro Lemon Mayo
Serves 4
Taco Ingredients:
- 6-8 soft flour tortillas
- 2 oz shredded iceberg lettuce
- 6 tbsp cilantro lemon mayo
- 6 tbsp salsa
- 6 oz shredded cheddar
- Sprigs of cilantro
Taco Directions:
- To assemble place iceberg lettuce on each tortilla.
- Top with the turkey mixture, salsa, cheddar cheese and cilantro mayo.
- Finish with a sprig of cilantro.
Turkey Taco Mixture Ingredients:
Makes 4-6
- 1 lb ground Turkey
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp Big Cove Taco Enhancer
- ½ tsp coarse sea salt
- ¼ tsp ground pepper
- Juice of one lime
Turkey Taco Mixture Directions:
- In a medium size frying pan let the olive oil shimmer.
- Sauté the ground turkey, sprinkle the taco enhancer, salt and pepper.
- Once cooked, finish with ½ lime juice.
- Set aside until ready to use.
Cilantro Lemon Mayo Ingredients:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 tbsp cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
Mayo Directions:
- Mix well in a med size bowl.
- Refrigerate until needed.
Big Cove productions are available at Sobeys locations.
